Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is fond of saying there's nothing less important than the score at halftime.

Another thing Swinney says often is that this week's game is the biggest game of the year, and that's certainly the feeling this week with the Tigers trying to clean up some of the things that have led to a disappointing 4-2 record.

Though some from the more pessimistic faction of Clemson's fan base have already pronounced the season a failure, beating a reeling Miami team on Saturday night could set Clemson up for an uplifting finish to the season.

