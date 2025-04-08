The impact of Matt Luke on Clemson Football

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

This offseason has been all about the newest, loudest voice in the room.

Yeah, Tom Allen is that guy you can't take your eyes or ears off of because he's so captivating.

But on the other side of the ball, last offseason's big sensation is still quite a sensation.

Matt Luke is that dude.

We pick up on it through conversations with contacts who observe practices and who have a feel for what makes this program go.

But if you were watching closely Saturday before the actual spring game even began, you saw the full force of it there as well.

