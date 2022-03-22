ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- D.J. Uiagalelei was scheduled to speak with the media after a recent practice, but the writers and talking heads probably needed to pack a lunch (or a dinner, in this case) as Clemson's starting quarterback spent considerable time getting in extra work with his receivers.

Standing about 30 yards from Uiagalelei was Cade Klubnik, who was also showing no signs of leaving on this March evening.

It sure felt like an unspoken competition was taking place as each quarterback made throw after throw after throw.

After at least a half-hour, Uiagalelei was the one who blinked first as he took off his helmet and made the walk to fulfill his media obligations.

But the scene, a common sight after the nine spring practices that have taken place thus far, struck us as not just interesting but important.

We're not saying Uiagalelei didn't work hard last year.