The last laugh
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The on-field celebration had ended, but Robbie Caldwell was just getting started.
Caldwell walked off the field, through the tunnel below the sea of orange-clad glee, and toward the locker room in the bowels of Levi's Stadium.
He spotted a cluster of media types holding cameras.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news