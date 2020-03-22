With just 10 verbal commitments, Clemson's staff has much work left to be done in its No. 3-ranked recruiting class.

And that likely includes the running back position.

The first player to cast his lot with Clemson for the class of 2021 was Loganville (Ga.) four-star Phil Mafah, who jumped aboard late last August.

Rivals.com bills Mafah ninth nationally among running back prospects, 16th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia and 173rd nationally overall regardless of position.

Tigerillustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow has continued to track other prospects at the position since Mafah's decision.