Lawrence fields questions from reporters at AT&T Stadium Thursday morning before Clemson's afternoon practice. Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday the school had been notified by the NCAA about the failed tests by Lawrence, reserve offensive tackle Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway. Swinney said the players were found to have trace amounts of a substance called ostarine, which can act like an anabolic steroid.

Swinney says the Tigers were waiting for results Thursday from additional testing done by the NCAA that might clear the players for Saturday's playoff semifinal game. Lawrence says he's ''at peace,'' adding, ''I know that I have no control on what the 'B' sample result will be. I'm just here to support my teammates and just try to be the leader and starter I've been all year.'' ------------------------------------- From Tigerillustrated.com Senior Writer Larry Williams: --- Lawrence told reporters Thursday he was raised to admit when he's done something wrong, but he "hasn't done anything wrong." -- Lawrence stated that he sticks to a strict training regimen and nothing has changed. "I'm confused," he said. -- While Clemson continues its appeal with the NCAA, Lawrence said he's serving as a pseudo-coach until this gets resolved. The junior lineman said he even has a whistle. Tigerillustrated.com will have much more from Arlington throughout the day.