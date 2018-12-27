The Latest From Dexter In Big D
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence says he has no idea what may have led to his failed NCAA test for performance-enhancing drugs and still holds out hope that he will be able to play for the Tigers against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
The 6-foot-4, 350-pound Lawrence says he would never even think about purposely taking something like that.
''I'm not the type of guy to do a selfish act like that, I have too much pride,'' Lawrence said Thursday during Cotton Bowl media day. ''I love this team and my family too much to even think about putting a substance like that in my body. I don't know where it came from, I don't know how it got there.''
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday the school had been notified by the NCAA about the failed tests by Lawrence, reserve offensive tackle Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway. Swinney said the players were found to have trace amounts of a substance called ostarine, which can act like an anabolic steroid.
Swinney says the Tigers were waiting for results Thursday from additional testing done by the NCAA that might clear the players for Saturday's playoff semifinal game.
Lawrence says he's ''at peace,'' adding, ''I know that I have no control on what the 'B' sample result will be. I'm just here to support my teammates and just try to be the leader and starter I've been all year.''
From Tigerillustrated.com Senior Writer Larry Williams:
--- Lawrence told reporters Thursday he was raised to admit when he's done something wrong, but he "hasn't done anything wrong."
-- Lawrence stated that he sticks to a strict training regimen and nothing has changed.
"I'm confused," he said.
-- While Clemson continues its appeal with the NCAA, Lawrence said he's serving as a pseudo-coach until this gets resolved. The junior lineman said he even has a whistle.
Tigerillustrated.com will have much more from Arlington throughout the day.
