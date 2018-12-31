Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's coaching staff isn't yet done with its 2019 recruiting class, as several additions are possible at or before February 6, the second National Signing Day.

We have new information to report on one of those top-remaining targets - four-star running back Jerrion Ealy of Jackson (MS).

Ealy is billed by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 7 athlete and the No. 2 prospect overall regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.

THE LATEST ON EALY