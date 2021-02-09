TigerIllustrated - The latest on 4-star Greer tight end Jaleel Skinner

MARIETTA, Ga. — When Jaleel Skinner steps onto the football field, you immediately think playmaker. He is a 6-foot-5, 210 pound junior with length and he moves well for his size. His catch-radius, strong hands, body control, and how fluid he is stands out.

His size, skill-set, athleticism and potential have led to over 20 schools offering him a scholarship. The four-star out of Greer, S.C. is the no. 3 tight end in the country, and he has an SEC school on top of his list.