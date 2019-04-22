THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

ATLANTA -- Clemson’s defensive line will be in the spotlight this week, as all four starters from last season project to go relatively high in the NFL Draft.

The Tigers are trying to replace one elite collection with another, with one longstanding bull’s-eye on a five-star in its wheelhouse: Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove defensive end Myles Murphy.