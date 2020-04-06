News More News
Monday Update on 5-star Travis Shaw

In this update, we've got the very latest with five-star defensive tackle and Clemson target Travis Shaw of Greensboro, N.C.

Shaw (6-6, 325), who calls former Clemson lineman D.J. Reader his idol, also has plenty to say about Clemson Rivals100 defensive tackle target and fellow Greensboro native Payton Page.

THE LATEST ON 5-STAR TRAVIS SHAW

