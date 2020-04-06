Monday Update on 5-star Travis Shaw
In this update, we've got the very latest with five-star defensive tackle and Clemson target Travis Shaw of Greensboro, N.C.
Shaw (6-6, 325), who calls former Clemson lineman D.J. Reader his idol, also has plenty to say about Clemson Rivals100 defensive tackle target and fellow Greensboro native Payton Page.
