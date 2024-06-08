BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As the second session of the 2024 Dabo Swinney Camp rolls on, Tigerillustrated.com has details on a huge priority for Clemson's coaching staff who's now been added to Sunday's camp docket.

He's one of the nation's top 40 recruits overall regardless of position.

THE LATEST ON A MAJOR ADDITION TO SUNDAY's CAMP DOCKET IN CLEMSON (For subscribers-only)

*********************

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special, FREE membership until the start of August Camp!

** This Offer Expires in a few days.

** Use promo code: TIVISIT

** Sign up HERE to get your FREE membership to Tigerillustrated.com!