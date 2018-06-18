THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer corner Andrew Booth has a part-time job in construction with his father. Their current project involves building elevator shafts.

Booth’s ascent to the penthouse in the Rivals.com rankings continues, as he’s knocking on the door of five-star stature as the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect.

The Clemson priority target’s recruitment isn’t far from reaching its floor, either.