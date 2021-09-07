**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

Clemson attracted a prominent sibling as a recruiting target last weekend.

But it's his trip this week that we believe warrants the attention.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco high-four star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei remains a popular conversation point amid Clemson recruiting followers for two main reasons: He's the younger brother of starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and he's a huge physical presence ranked No. 21 nationally by Rivals.com.

If you're going to cash in on a connection, do it with a 6-foot-6, 265-pounder with agility.