Clemson drew a lengthy visit a week ago from a prominent target with a well-known connection to the program.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco high-four star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei spent three nights on campus, culminating in his attendance at the spring game to watch his brother -- incumbent starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

