NEW ORLEANS, La. | The deadline for underclassmen to declare early entry into the NFL Draft is Monday – a date pushed back a bit in order to give championship contenders a little more time to make an informed decision.

There is rarely a shortage of draft-eligible candidates on a title game participant, and Clemson is no stranger to this situation or luxury.

In this feature, TigerIllustrated.com has an inside look at the players in the crosshairs … and what their decision would mean for Clemson heading into spring practice and next season: