THE LATEST ON COLLIN SADLER
Since the start of June, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler has picked up offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and many others.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The 6-foot-6, 295 pound junior now has over 30 offers and he is nearing the first cut.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news