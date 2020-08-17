Since the start of June, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler has picked up offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and many others.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The 6-foot-6, 295 pound junior now has over 30 offers and he is nearing the first cut.