Highlights from our second major Insider of the day include ...

-- What we are hearing on veteran Clemson running back Will Shipley who continues to deliberate between returning for 2024 or declaring for the NFL. Also, we have some intel on whether he will play in the Tigers' bowl game.

-- What we are hearing on defensive back R.J. Mickens who has been considering a jump into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

-- We also share details on what we have picked up on Phil Mafah who has also been deciding on his future.

-- What one source told us about Chris Rumph's situation with the Minnesota Vikings, as well as the work his agent, Jimmy Sexton, has been engaged in behind the scenes.

-- And we have more info on Matt Luke whose week is about to get busier starting tomorrow. We'll tell you why.

THE LATEST ON SEVERAL KEY CLEMSON PLAYERS, RUMPH & LUKE (For subscribers-only)

