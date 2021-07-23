The All-In Cookout is upon us.

Clemson's annual summer social will be held Sunday, the first day of another NCAA quiet period whereby prospects can again meet with coaches on college campuses. This quiet period runs only through this week, wrapping up Saturday.

The Cookout is intended to attract as many of the commitments as possible as well as a select few invited targets.