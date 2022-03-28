The latest on the nation's No. 1 safety

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Clemson continues to chip away in the fight for its top safety target.

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star Caleb Downs is looking at attending a Clemson practice these next two weeks before the Tigers wrap up spring ball, although a date has yet to be formalized.