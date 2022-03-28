The latest on the nation's No. 1 safety
Clemson continues to chip away in the fight for its top safety target.
Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star Caleb Downs is looking at attending a Clemson practice these next two weeks before the Tigers wrap up spring ball, although a date has yet to be formalized.
"(Mickey Conn) is telling me to trust him and coach (Wesley) Goodwin," Downs told Tigerillustrated.com. "They can do what anybody else can do. So stay close to home and stay here in the south."
Conn, Clemson's safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, is also Downs' area recruiter.
