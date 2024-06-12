BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We just spoke with Devin Carter of Douglasville (Ga.), the nation's No. 2 wide receiver, following his Clemson visit and appearance at last week's Dabo Swinney Camp.

Carter, billed 11th nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, gave Tigerillustrated.com plenty of details about his campus visit, as well as his budding relationship with assistant coach Tyler Grisham.

THE LATEST ON THE NATION's NO. 2 WIDE RECEIVER (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG JUNE DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!