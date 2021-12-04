THE LATEST ON TONY ELLIOTT
Over the last several days Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has had discussions with three FBS football programs about their vacated head coaching positions, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.
The longtime Tigers assistant has now emerged as a serious candidate for one of those openings.
We have the latest on Elliott as well as additional intel to report on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
