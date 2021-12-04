 TigerIllustrated - THE LATEST ON TONY ELLIOTT
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-04 06:21:22 -0600') }} football Edit

THE LATEST ON TONY ELLIOTT

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

Over the last several days Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has had discussions with three FBS football programs about their vacated head coaching positions, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

The longtime Tigers assistant has now emerged as a serious candidate for one of those openings.

We have the latest on Elliott as well as additional intel to report on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

THE LATEST ON TONY ELLIOTT

-----------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}