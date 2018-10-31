The latest on Tyler Davis
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Could Clemson soon score on Florida State again?
We’ve highlighted a handful of mutual recruiting targets for whom the Tigers’ 59-10 romp last weekend could be significant.
The biggest battle between the two, though, has clearly been Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news