Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-31 06:15:19 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest on Tyler Davis

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Could Clemson soon score on Florida State again?

We’ve highlighted a handful of mutual recruiting targets for whom the Tigers’ 59-10 romp last weekend could be significant.

The biggest battle between the two, though, has clearly been Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}