CLEMSON | In late March of 2018, Jeff Scott gave us our first sign that Trevor Lawrence was going to be something special -- and in a hurry.

Scott was asked if Lawrence, who'd enrolled three months earlier, was on the same level as Deshaun Watson at the same early point in their careers.

"Yes," came the answer.

Scott went on to elaborate by marveling at how quickly Lawrence picked up concepts and identified pre-snap looks, crediting his four years spent in a similar offensive system at Cartersville High School.

We all saw what Scott and others inside the program were talking about as Lawrence made fairly quick work of the quarterback competition and led Clemson to a national title.