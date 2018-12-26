Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

So how big of a concern is the likely absence of Dexter Lawrence for the Cotton Bowl?

First off, it's natural to wonder how much of a psychological blow this inflicted on the team.

My feel is everything continues to be business as usual, though surely it's not easy for players to hear that one of the major figures could be sidelined.

This has never been a program that's gone into the fetal position after learning it has lost a vital piece.