After months of longing for the return of their players to campus, for a supposed return to normalcy, coaches at Clemson and everywhere are finding that there's no such thing in the age of a pandemic.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Even when you've established what you think is a well-conceived plan for phasing back in workouts, a rash of positive tests and sickness can bring a jolting disruption to a meticulous, down-to-the-minute schedule of what you thought was going to happen.