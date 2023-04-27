CLEMSON -- Clemson's sparkling new Clemson Athletics Branding Institute, a 12,000-square-foot, two-story structure that's been added to the football complex, provides current players with the means to market themselves.

Also within that structure is a Pro Scout Room, which provides nine workstations for NFL scouts to watch tape, write reports and meet with Clemson personnel.

Clemson and football programs across the country spend gobs of money on assorted bells and whistles to impress recruits.

But arguably the most effective way to impress them, and to market yourself to them, is to send a lot of their predecessors to the NFL.

In that vital respect, marketing is good at Clemson.

Really good.

Tigerillustrated.com digs into the available evidence in this feature.

