The mind of Klubnik

A few days ago we were chatting with the father of a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

The topic of Cade Klubnik came up -- more specifically the topic of how quickly he might be breathing down the neck of DJ Uiagalelei.

The father recalled sitting beside Klubnik at Death Valley this past season during his official visit. Klubnik spent considerable time sharing insight about a defense his Westlake offense had torched the night before, revealing how much the opposing defense had abruptly changed its schemes and looks in advance of the matchup with his prolific offense.