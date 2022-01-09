 TigerIllustrated - The mind of Klubnik
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-09 13:16:16 -0600') }} football Edit

The mind of Klubnik

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

A few days ago we were chatting with the father of a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

The topic of Cade Klubnik came up -- more specifically the topic of how quickly he might be breathing down the neck of DJ Uiagalelei.

The father recalled sitting beside Klubnik at Death Valley this past season during his official visit. Klubnik spent considerable time sharing insight about a defense his Westlake offense had torched the night before, revealing how much the opposing defense had abruptly changed its schemes and looks in advance of the matchup with his prolific offense.

As of today Clemson now has two former five-star quarterback recruits on campus.
Klubnik then detailed how he countered each of the new wrinkles, and to the father it provided an eye-opening window into not only Klubnik's advanced football mind, but the fact that this kid is all about ball and all about winning.

The father was blown away, and he walked away with a whole new vision of what Klubnik is capable of in his first year on campus.

The 2021 experience with Uiagalelei showed us that generational play isn't guaranteed with every 5-star quarterback.

{{ article.author_name }}