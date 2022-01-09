The mind of Klubnik
A few days ago we were chatting with the father of a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
The topic of Cade Klubnik came up -- more specifically the topic of how quickly he might be breathing down the neck of DJ Uiagalelei.
The father recalled sitting beside Klubnik at Death Valley this past season during his official visit. Klubnik spent considerable time sharing insight about a defense his Westlake offense had torched the night before, revealing how much the opposing defense had abruptly changed its schemes and looks in advance of the matchup with his prolific offense.
Klubnik then detailed how he countered each of the new wrinkles, and to the father it provided an eye-opening window into not only Klubnik's advanced football mind, but the fact that this kid is all about ball and all about winning.
The father was blown away, and he walked away with a whole new vision of what Klubnik is capable of in his first year on campus.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The 2021 experience with Uiagalelei showed us that generational play isn't guaranteed with every 5-star quarterback.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news