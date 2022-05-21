The velocity of NIL-fueled change is so rapid that it seems totally absurd to look back at some of the conventional conclusions from last summer.

Remember when our notion of player compensation consisted of athletes coming up with cool tricks and ideas that would go viral on Instagram?

Remember when it was considered little more than a way for them to make a few extra bucks by endorsing a car dealership or a burger joint?

The epic blowup between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher fully illustrated not just the current realities of player procurement, but probably more so the direction we're headed.