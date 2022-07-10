The last week has brought back all sorts of memories from a decade ago when the realignment thing was a normal summer soap opera.

Here's what I realized I don't miss: The avalanche of speculation, followed by the manic latching onto the speculation that favors your school.

Some of the quasi-media names out there that have gained some traction with their supposed information have zero history of producing any news of substance, let alone news that some of the best and most plugged-in reporters in the business are trying to get. So the rinse-repeat phenomenon of how fans follow this thing, and the obscure names they consider worthy of discussion, is something to behold.