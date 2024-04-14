BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The NCAA's Division I Council will meet next week, and it is expected to adopt emergency legislation that allows all undergraduate athletes to transfer and play immediately as long as they meet specific academic requirements.

In other words, players are going to be able to now transfer as many times as they like, although there remains the restriction of playing for just one college per year.

Now would be a good time to point out the tenets of Clemson's recruiting under Dabo Swinney, with the coaching staff’s evaluation process going beyond recruiting stars and sheer talent.

THE MUTUAL INVESTMENT OF CLEMSON's RECRUITING (For subscribers-only)

