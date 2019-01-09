It would be easy to dismiss Dabo Swinney each time he suggests the best is yet to come, as it gets harder to imagine Clemson doing better than, well, two national championships in three years. But evidence mounts to the contrary.

While best is their standard, the Tigers somehow keep getting even better.

That obviously applies to recruiting, where Clemson's coaching staff is not yet done with its 2019 recruiting class. In addition, coaches are already making preparations for Clemson's Elite Junior Day event in several weeks.

Winning another National Championship can only help. How much? And how quickly?

THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP'S IMPACT ON RECRUITING