CLEMSON | The moment Trevor Lawrence officially became a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Dabo Swinney officially fanned the flames of anticipation surrounding the high school superstar.

Clemson was less than a year removed from seeing Deshaun Watson do superhuman things to deliver the school's first national title since 1981. Clemson was three years removed from seeing Watson establish himself as a transcendent player as a freshman.

Swinney's foot was nowhere near the brake pedal as he discussed his prized signee.