The Natural
CLEMSON | The moment Trevor Lawrence officially became a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Dabo Swinney officially fanned the flames of anticipation surrounding the high school superstar.
Clemson was less than a year removed from seeing Deshaun Watson do superhuman things to deliver the school's first national title since 1981. Clemson was three years removed from seeing Watson establish himself as a transcendent player as a freshman.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Swinney's foot was nowhere near the brake pedal as he discussed his prized signee.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news