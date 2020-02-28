News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 10:38:20 -0600') }} football Edit

The Natural

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

CLEMSON | The moment Trevor Lawrence officially became a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Dabo Swinney officially fanned the flames of anticipation surrounding the high school superstar.

Clemson was less than a year removed from seeing Deshaun Watson do superhuman things to deliver the school's first national title since 1981. Clemson was three years removed from seeing Watson establish himself as a transcendent player as a freshman.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Swinney's foot was nowhere near the brake pedal as he discussed his prized signee.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}