CLEMSON -- Yesterday a reporter gave Dave Doeren an opportunity to say what a lot of coaches say about rankings, particularly rankings this early in the season.

Soon we will find out whether N.C. State is truly a Top 10 team. And heck, the same exact thing can and probably should be said about whether Clemson is truly a Top 5 team.

But if you're the Wolfpack and Doeren, this lofty standing can't be glossed over. Because it wasn't long ago that Doeren's tenure in Raleigh was considered more rank than ranked.