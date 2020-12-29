TigerIllustrated - The next Clemson vs. Ohio State Recruiting Battles

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

South Carolina is Clemson’s geographic and traditional rival. Georgia is more pertinent to the Tigers’ conversation in the big picture, and the blood boils hot there. There is something to be said for running into Alabama with the national championship trophy at stake year after year, too.

Yet an argument could be made that Ohio State has emerged as every bit the nemesis to Clemson as any foe, dually on the field and on the recruiting trail.

You can sense the tension in coaches’ comments and fan message boards, and the heated recruitments – see Deshaun Watson, Raekwon McMillan and Jackson Carman among others – have embodied that spirit.