Clemson and South Carolina might not engage in as many recruiting battles as once was customary.

But when they do, they're usually intense and often contentious.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Single-game outcomes don't tend to make college decisions. But the Palmetto State clash has shown to wield influence on a few mutual targets through the years.

With that in mind, Tigerillustrated.com lays out the prospects Clemson and South Carolina are fighting for -- and with whom this week's game might matter.