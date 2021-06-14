Having helped his brother to college stardom and NFL first-round draft pick stature, Clemson has its attention on getting the next in the family's running back lineage.

Jennings (La.) Rivals100 member Trevor Etienne spent an extended stay on campus, arriving Thursday night to subsequently compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp before attending the program's Elite Retreat function for select targets through the weekend.