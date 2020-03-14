When Dabo Swinney spoke with the media after Thursday's Pro Day, he'd just been informed about Clemson's decision to go to online-only classes until March 30.

So much happened in the hours thereafter that the question posed to Swinney -- "what's the plan for football?" -- was quickly buried in an avalanche of much more pressing matters as Clemson's administration tried to assure the health and safety of other athletes at home and elsewhere across the country.

So that's probably a wrap on spring practice.