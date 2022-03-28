ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- Back in February, before the start of spring practice, the interior offensive line was a major topic with Hunter Rayburn giving up football and Mason Trotter's availability in question.

At the time, we were chatting up contacts to get a feel for how they might be proceeding in filling that void.

The news that Will Putnam was moving to center from guard was the biggest development, of course.

But something else we heard was also quite interesting: Jordan McFadden, the star left tackle, was even getting reps at center.