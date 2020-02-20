CLEMSON | Clemson's last non-conference, regular-season opponent to finish in the Top 5 of the final Associated Press poll was -- get this -- South Carolina in 2013.

That was just over six years ago but it feels like an eternity, both for Clemson's dramatic ascent and South Carolina's dramatic decline.

Six seasons have since passed, and the Tigers' two major non-conference opponents per season have been hit and miss relating to how they reflect on Clemson's overall strength of schedule.

The "miss" part consists mainly of South Carolina, which has gone six straight seasons without finishing in the final AP poll.

(And yes, in light of this trend it's certainly amusing that Gamecock fans take such interest in pointing out the lack of rigor in Clemson's schedule.)