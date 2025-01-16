The recruiting impact of Clemson's staff restructuring

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Ben Boulware is set to go out and make school stops on Clemson's behalf starting today.

The NCAA has had a three-day dead period to begin the week, in conjunction with the annual college coaching convention.

Coaches have through Feb. 1 -- essentially two more weeks -- to conduct their school stops.

With that, based on what we know today, we feel pretty comfortable delving into Clemson's coaching staff restructuring, what it means on and off the field for Tom Allen, Garrett Riley, Tajh Boyd and Boulware, as well as the impact we think it will have on recruiting.

