TigerIllustrated - The recruiting waiting game

Dabo Swinney and coaches elsewhere have already been greeted with the positively unprecedented and positively surreal act of welcoming early enrollees to campus whom they'd never met before in person.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

If you thought the Class of 2021 had a rough go of it, the Class of 2022 would like a word. Because at least with the former there were some instances of junior day visits and trips to games before the pandemic hit.

ALSO SEE: (PDF File) Full Report on a recommendation to extend the temporary Recruiting Dead Period