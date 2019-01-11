THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

For the 15th consecutive year Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at Clemson's true freshmen players who red-shirted the previous season as part of our Redshirt Report Series.

First-year freshmen featured prominently in Clemson’s success this past season, with several emerging as probable cornerstones for the team in the next couple of years.

For the first time, all members of the Tigers’ signing class appeared in action under new NCAA guidelines allowing players to compete in as many as four games without exhausting their initial season of eligibility.

Clemson's staff withheld a half-dozen members of the 2018 recruiting class for redshirting, its lowest total as well as percentage of a class in recent memory.