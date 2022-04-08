The road ahead

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- A year ago, Dabo Swinney said something about DJ Uiagalelei that ended up coming true -- just in the precise opposite fashion that Swinney intended.

"His body is nowhere near where it's going to be," Swinney said the day of the spring game.

As it turned out, Uiagalelei added the pounds rather than subtract them last year in ballooning to 265 pounds.

And not just for Uiagalelei but for the offense as a whole, the lesson from last offseason is particularly pertinent here in the moment.

Yes, technically spring practice won't be complete until after the game at Death Valley tomorrow afternoon.