The road ahead
CLEMSON -- A year ago, Dabo Swinney said something about DJ Uiagalelei that ended up coming true -- just in the precise opposite fashion that Swinney intended.
"His body is nowhere near where it's going to be," Swinney said the day of the spring game.
As it turned out, Uiagalelei added the pounds rather than subtract them last year in ballooning to 265 pounds.
And not just for Uiagalelei but for the offense as a whole, the lesson from last offseason is particularly pertinent here in the moment.
Yes, technically spring practice won't be complete until after the game at Death Valley tomorrow afternoon.
But for the most part, that's just a ceremonial occasion and Swinney has already gotten to work on trying to establish the right mindset for the rest of spring and summer.
For whatever reason, the leadership and commitment were lacking on the offensive side during the summer months. And before some are quick to place the blame for that on the shoulders of the guy who was replacing Trevor Lawrence, the void was just as noticeable and perhaps more so at receiver.
Bottom line, the offense wasn't ready for what was coming in the opener against Georgia and beyond. The defense was more than up to the task when the games began, and that was a function of being more than up to the task during summer workouts when no one was watching.
