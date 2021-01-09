TigerIllustrated - The road ahead for Carman, Etienne

As we were chatting with a source in early December, before the ACC championship game, the topic of the offensive line's uneven play came up.

The source mentioned how hard a year it'd been for Robbie Caldwell because of how seldom he was able to practice with his full group thanks to COVID and injury reasons.

Then came this: "Well at least we know Jackson Carman isn't going pro."

Obviously, Carman went pro. But also obviously, he left something to be desired in his final season at Clemson.

I'd love to be a fly on the Zoom wall when Dabo Swinney and Caldwell visit with NFL scouts and personnel and Carman's name comes up.