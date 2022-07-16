 TigerIllustrated - The road back for Bryan Bresee
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-16 21:57:25 -0500') }} football Edit

The road back for Bryan Bresee

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

We'll give you a bit of a window into our ongoing ranking of the Top 25 players on Clemson's roster.

As we were picking the minds of various people in and around the program, we were asking about ranking Bryan Bresee at the very top.

Some agreed with it. Others were hesitant.

The reaction of one insider:

"I don't think I would have Bryan as No. 1 simply because he is coming off of an injury. I hear he is looking good, but personally that's my concern. You could definitely make the case for Myles Murphy at No. 1."

Bryan Bresee is entering his third season in Clemson's football program, but it could be his money year.
Another:

"You could definitely use some caution with him coming off knee surgery. The potential is definitely there with him, but sometimes it takes a while for these guys to grow into themselves."

This does give me some pause, admittedly. While it's been common and natural to just assume he's going to be completely back to normal, and completely on a rampage as he makes up for lost time, it's worth pointing out that such an event isn't automatic.

