CLEMSON -- The theme of last week's annual All-In Ball was "The Roaring Twenties."

Ten years ago, the theme of Dabo Swinney's tenure was the roaring, angry fans.

At least the ones who bothered to show up for a Meineke Car Care Bowl defeat to South Florida that sealed Clemson's first losing season in 12 years.