The second summer camp of Dabo Swinney's tenure was in full swing, and the coaching staff was holding its daily debriefing to discuss the prospects they'd observed.

Heated debate is not uncommon in their profession, no matter how unified their direction. Nor should it be, if you believe in the value of ideas.

But this meeting promised to be a bit different.

Word had spread internally that Swinney had gotten smitten with this maybe 6-foot defensive tackle who only had offers from Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee, Georgia State, Western Kentucky and Buffalo.

The Tigers already had one stumpy -- er, short and stocky -- defensive tackle commitment from DeShawn Williams in their backyard.

A steely defensive coach who'd develop a track record for self-inflicted hand injuries considered it potentially negligent and detrimental to add another.

Using some quite certain and colorful terms, the assistant slammed the meeting room table with his palm and declared Grady Jarrett would not be offered.

Swinney summarily banged the table in mimicking fashion and, echoing the assistant coach's phrasing for effect, barked back that Jarrett would be offered.

The head coach was saying so.