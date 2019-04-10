Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start HERE .

What do you know about Brent Venables?

Like, what do you really know about Brent Venables?

The surface-level persona is engrossing and enchanting enough.

The love of Clemson and its surroundings, the ability to grasp just how good he and his family have it at the top of the college football mountain even if his name is not at the top of the organizational chart.

The all-consuming focus and fire that is evident not just on game days, but also when he is fully immersed in preparation and concentration on a challenging opponent.

The utter joy he shows after a challenge aced, the pride for and in his players who have given him everything they've had not just physically but mentally.

The appreciation for the head coach's mandate to luxuriate in the fun that must come with the winning.

The common sight of him losing himself in the moment so thoroughly that there is a get-back coach charged with keeping him from incurring penalties for venturing off the sidelines.

He looks and acts the part of a maniac, and since he's at Clemson you love him because he's your maniac.

A litany of opposing fans are substantially less enthused to see that guy on the opposing sidelines, gesturing wildly and pumping his fists and yelling as meticulous study of an offense's tendencies culminates in the now-common sight of his players seemingly knowing exactly what's coming.

So the average fan looks at the 48-year-old Thomas Brent Venables and is thoroughly satisfied by the story that has been told thus far, a story of great defenses year after year after year and a story of a man at the top of his profession even if he doesn't occupy the top office in his program.

Venables appears so consummately fueled by his job that it would be logical to conclude he is defined by his job.

But there is so much more to him and his life than that.

In October of 2008, Dabo Swinney sat down with Tigerillustrated.com and told his tumultuous, heartbreaking, heartwarming life story.

Venables recently agreed to open up about his own dysfunctional upbringing, and how he dealt with tragedy that struck when he was well into a successful coaching career.

Some of the details he is sharing for the first time and aren't yet known to most people, including his own boss.

Rather than composing our own take on Venables' story, injecting our own voice and interpretations, we opted to get out of the way and let him tell it all himself.

Here is Part 3 of Brent Venables' life, in his own words:

So Bob Stoops had called me less than a week before the 1998 Big 12 championship and said he was going to Oklahoma, and he wanted me and Mike Stoops to go with him.

I always hated Oklahoma. I mean, I hated them with a passion. Even before I played at Kansas State, I grew up going to games there -- even when they were horrible. So you despised the Sooners, and it was because we were always the little engine that could at Kansas State and Oklahoma was beating up on everybody. In my young life, Oklahoma was one of the benchmarks. It's kind of like Alabama now: You either love them or you hate them. And I hated Oklahoma.