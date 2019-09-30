Over the past decade, so many great stories have been told about the extraordinary life and times of Dabo Swinney. But there's yet more to be shared, plenty you haven't heard.

Starting today, Tigerillustrated.com begins a week-long series exploring some of the deeper layers of Swinney's life and leadership by listening to various voices who have witnessed the inner workings of it.

You'll hear from Clemson Board of Trustees Chairman David Wilkins, who walked into Swinney's office during the tough times in 2010 with the goal of cheering up his coach and telling him the Board of Trustees had his back.

"I walked out of there ready to run through a brick wall," Wilkins recalled in an interview with Tigerillustrated.com last week. "As it turned out he ended up cheering me up instead."

You'll hear from Thomas Austin, whose shoulders Swinney rode back in 2008 after a victory over South Carolina assured he'd won the job as the rain-soaked crowd chanted Dabo's name.

Austin, who worked in the football offices from 2015 to 2018, remembers Swinney telling his coaches in the summer of 2018 that this was the best team he'd ever been a part of. He remembers Swinney telling his players during the season: "You're the best team in the country; you just don't know it yet."

You'll hear from a group of well-connected people who will share their personal stories of how Swinney has transformed not just a football program, but also an entire athletic department, university and surrounding community.

But if we’re trying to better understand how Dabo became who he is, we must first listen to his mother. Seventy-two years ago, doctors gave her slim chances of surviving polio. Later in her childhood, she battled scoliosis and two spinal-fusion surgeries.

And now here she is.

Carol McIntosh, now 74, never said never. She never liked anyone telling her she couldn't do something. She always had an optimistic attitude, even under the bleakest circumstances imaginable.

Sound familiar?

"You want to know where my toughness comes from?" Dabo says now. "You want to know where my grit comes from? My will to achieve something better? It comes from the example my mother set for me my whole life."

Here is Part 1 of McIntosh’s own against-all-odds story, in her own words:

I was the youngest of four children, born a 10-pound, healthy baby girl. But that didn’t last long. I was 2 years old when I contracted polio. I went into isolation in a hospital in Birmingham, an hour away from our home in Alabaster where my mother lived with my three siblings.

I spent many weeks in isolation. I spent time in an iron lung to help me breathe. The doctors told my mother I wouldn’t walk again and would never have a normal life. My mother was not allowed to stay with me when I was in isolation. She wasn’t even allowed to be in the same room; the closest she could get was looking through a glass window as the nurses took care of me and the other babies. So she had to leave me and go home. Later in life she would tell me that her thought on the way back home in those days was: “Well, I’ll either never see her alive again or she’ll be a cripple for the rest of her life.”