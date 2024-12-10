The Story Of Klubnik V

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Ty Simpson, who once sat atop Clemson's quarterback offer board before the Tigers made a move on Cade Klubnik, has now been at Alabama for three seasons and still hasn't thrown a touchdown pass.

That's not a knock on Simpson. He backed up Bryce Young in 2022, and Young was kind of good. Simpson has backed up Jalen Milroe the past two seasons and Milroe is pretty good too.

But any story about Klubnik going back home to Austin has to start with him being offered by both Texas and Texas A&M -- and not committing to either school.

You'll want to check out this special feature with plenty of behind-the-scenes details.

THE STORY OF KLUBNIK - PART V (For subscribers-only)